Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
State State

Actions

Coloradans invited to help name new passenger train service

The Front Range Passenger Rail District is hosting town halls to provide information and gain feedback about plans to develop an intercity train service.
FRPRD hosts town halls to gain feedback on a proposed intercity train service
Front Range Passenger Rail District's open house shows potential plans, allows public feedback
Posted

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis and the Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPRD) are inviting Coloradans to help name the new passenger train service that will connect communities across the Front Range.

FRPRD is eyeing a 2026 ballot question that would ask voters across a district stretching from Fort Collins to Pueblo to approve around a half-cent sales tax to fund it.

The communities that the FRRPD would connect are listed below:

  • Trinidad
  • Pueblo
  • Colorado Springs
  • Douglas County
  • Littleton
  • Denver
  • Westminster
  • Louisville
  • Broomfield
  • Boulder
  • Longmont
  • Loveland
  • Fort Collins

“The vision is simple, reduce congestion on Interstate 25 and provide a safe, affordable transportation option that reflects how Coloradans live and travel today,” General Manager of FRPRD Sal Pace said.

FRPRD has selected four finalists for the name of the train, which are listed below:

  • Colorado Connector ("CoCo")
  • Colorado Ranger
  • Front Range Express Destinations ("FRED")
  • RangeLink

You have until March 23 to vote for your favorite train name. To do so, visit Ride the Front Range's website.

FRPRD hosts town halls to gain feedback on a proposed intercity train service

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
promo-ad-d7gives-volunteer.png

Community

Denver7 Gives Day | Volunteer with Lisa Hidalgo and Danielle Grant