Coloradans invited to help name new passenger train service

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis and the Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPRD) are inviting Coloradans to help name the new passenger train service that will connect communities across the Front Range.

FRPRD is eyeing a 2026 ballot question that would ask voters across a district stretching from Fort Collins to Pueblo to approve around a half-cent sales tax to fund it.

The communities that the FRRPD would connect are listed below:



Trinidad

Pueblo

Colorado Springs

Douglas County

Littleton

Denver

Westminster

Louisville

Broomfield

Boulder

Longmont

Loveland

Fort Collins

“The vision is simple, reduce congestion on Interstate 25 and provide a safe, affordable transportation option that reflects how Coloradans live and travel today,” General Manager of FRPRD Sal Pace said.

FRPRD has selected four finalists for the name of the train, which are listed below:



Colorado Connector ("CoCo")

Colorado Ranger

Front Range Express Destinations ("FRED")

RangeLink

You have until March 23 to vote for your favorite train name. To do so, visit Ride the Front Range's website.