Co-owner of Penrose funeral home released on bail Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — One of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home was released on bail just after 11 p.m. Monday.

He must wear an ankle monitor, physically meet with pretrial services three times a week, and have sobriety monitoring as some of the conditions outlined by the court.

Jon Hallford faces approximately 200 felony charges, after it was discovered he and his wife and co-owner Carrie Hallford, had improperly stored 200 bodies at their funeral home.

Hallford was being held in El Paso County Jail, but was released on bail after seeing hisbond lowered from $2 million to $100,000 earlier this month.

His preliminary hearing was pushed to February 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Also next month, the EPA expects to begin the demolition process during the last week of February. Once the work begins, it should take a total of ten days to complete.

The cleanup process involves demolition crews spraying the interior of the buildings with disinfectant and odor suppressant. The building will carefully be torn down to prevent the spread of contaminants, and finally, crews will do a shallow surface scraping of the soil under the building footprint before being taken away to a landfill.

This comes after the demolition was supposed to take place on January 17 but was postponed following scheduling issues.