Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari nominated for 'Best Zoo Lights' award

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari
Posted at 9:34 AM, Nov 24, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari has once again been nominated for the "Best Zoo Lights in North America" contest! Voting is held through the USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

As of Wed. Nov. 22, the Electric Safari was sitting in third place. According to the USA Today 10Best, the lights display took third place last year, and also finished in third back in 2019.

If you would like to vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari, visit the USA Today 10Best's Website. You can vote once a day from now until Wed. Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets for the Electric Safari, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Website. The lights display opens up on Fri. Dec. 1, and is open for 27 nights in the month. You must purchase tickets in advance if you wish to attend.

