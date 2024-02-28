Cheyenne Mountain Zoo raises $5 million for global conservation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrated a milestone achievement Tuesday, having raised $5 million through the zoo's Quarters for Conservation Program.

Since 2008, the Quarters for Conservation Program has been the zoo's largest fundraiser for worldwide field conservation. 75 cents from each visitor's zoo admission goes toward preserving wildlife efforts.

"I have more hope now for the natural world than I've ever had before. My encouragement to all of you who care about wildlife is to get involved. And it can be as simple as coming to the zoo where your visits have helped us raise $5 million through quarters," Bob Chastain, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo president & CEO, said.

Chastain was joined by Mayor Yemi Mobolade for the announcement Tuesday morning. Chastain said the fundraising efforts have helped reinforce his belief in supporting wildlife preservation and hopes to continue that mission in the Quarters for Conservation Program.

"This is an achievement that underscores our community's commitment to conservation and wildlife preservation. The grounds on which we stand are where memories flourish, where nature captivates," Mayor Mobolade said at the celebration.

The funds raised go to help the zoo's current species conservation, including giraffes, orangutans, African elephants and rhinos.

To learn more about the zoo's conservation efforts click here.