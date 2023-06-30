CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for 2 kids last seen with noncustodial family member in mid-May

DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for 2 kids last seen with a noncustodial family member in mid-May.

King Jones, 9, and Demi Jones, 8, were last seen with 67-year-old Jacqueline Ballard on May 14 just before 5 p.m. on Aspen and W. Ash Lanes in Hotchkiss. The three were last seen in a gray 2017 Subaru outback with Colorado license plate AZB-B32.

Both children have brown hair and eyes and measure 3-feet, 5-inches tall and weigh around 60 lbs. The 67-year-old woman has blonde hair and green eyes and is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 145 lbs.

If seen, call the Delta County Communications Center at (970) 874-2015.

