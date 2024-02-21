Bustang to discontinue Colorado Springs to Denver Tech Center route on March 1

Bustang is discontinuing one of its rush hour routes between the Denver Tech Center and Colorado Springs.

The route starts near the I-25 and I-225 interchange south of Denver. The route is going away starting on March 1 because it does not have enough ridership to continue, according to CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson. Resources would be moved to other routes, including the one between Colorado Springs and Denver Union Station, CDOT said.

According to our news partner The Gazette, the route — which currently services one trip per day, will be redirected to the Bustang's South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver Union Station, which stops at the DTC.

The route was initially created to complement the construction of the I-25 South Gap Project, the four-year project of widening the 18-mile stretch of highway between Castle Rock and Monument, Wilson said.

Between finishing up the widening project and the shift to more remote work following the Covid-19 pandemic, the department witnessed a drastic decrease in route ridership, averaging three riders a day over the past year, Wilson said.

While Bustang and CDOT appear to be shutting down this route, there have been growing calls for a new Bustang route from Colorado Springs to Buena Vista and Salida.

