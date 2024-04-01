Watch Now
Broadmoor's Seven Falls reopens for the 2024 season with a change

If you're interested in going, you have to park at the Norris Penrose Event Center. A free shuttle then takes you to the park.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 11:56:38-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular hiking trail on the west side of the city is back open.

The Broadmoor's Seven Falls trail reopened Friday.

The trail, which has some changes this year, is located near North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The tram that shuttled people from the front gate to the start of the trail has been removed. Broadmoor officials said they will be offering people to assist those with accessibility needs.

Seven Falls will be open Mondays through Fridays before expanding their hours later this year.

