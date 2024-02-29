Watch Now
Boating season in Colorado is just around the corner. Here’s when 7 state parks open for the season

Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 16:42:50-05

DENVER — If you’ve been looking forward to boating season, you won’t have to wait long.

That’s because Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has released its opening dates for seven state parks for the 2024 season.

Before you head for the waters, however, you’ll need to do several things: Make sure your boat is registered, purchase an aquatic nuisance species (ANS) stamp and follow all ANS inspection requirements. Inspections can be done at a state park or a CPW administrative office during weekdays.

Boating season opening dates are as follows:

  • Barr Lake: Monday, April 1 at 8 a.m.
  • Boyd Lake: Monday, March 11 at 8 a.m.
  • Chatfield: Monday, March 11 at 6 a.m.
  • Cherry Creek: Friday, March 1 at 8 a.m.
  • Eleven Mile and Spinney: Opening date to be announced
  • Jackson Lake: Saturday, March 2 at 8 a.m.
  • North Sterling: Monday, March 11 at 8 a.m.
  • St Vrain: Friday, March 1 at 8 a.m.

All boats are also required to have one Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board. Life jackets can save lives when they fit properly and are worn when recreating on the water. Boaters are also encouraged to take a boating safety course with CPW to learn navigation safety and what to do in case of an accident.

