Bluegrass festival in Westcliffe happening despite Aspen Acres Fire

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — The losses for people with burned homes and property from the Aspen Acres Fire are catastrophic. There is also a secondary kind of setback happening in small mountain towns where local businesses have been forced to close or deal with limited traffic due to road closures.

But in Westcliffe, the show will go on.

With mountain views and four days of live music, setup is happening for the High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Music Festival.

"This is its 23rd year, and we raise money for children's health charities here in the Wet Mountain Valley," High Mountain Hay Fever board member Michael Hayes said.

This is one of many events this month that local businesses count on for a boost.

"July is usually our busiest month," Patty Martinez, who owns Wet Mountain Treasures, said.

"We earn our money during July to survive the winter months up here," Sharon Attebery, who owns The Sunflower Patch, said.

The view of smoke from the Pueblo side of the mountains, along with the closure of Highway 96, put the music festival in question and slowed traffic to town.

"It's been a tense week because people are concerned about the fire that's just over the mountains," said Hayes.

"Traffic is definitely important. I mean, a lot of times we'll get people that are coming through and don't even realize, oh, there's a little town here, so that does make a big impact and then they come back," Martinez said.

The fire is miles away on the east side of Custer County, where Highway 96 is closed. At the crossroads of Main Street in Westcliffe, Highway 69 has a lot of traffic and is open, making way for the music festival and all the businesses that are open.

People are sitting at outside tables and wandering the streets. From the Wet Mountain Valley side, you have to study the skyline to see smoke.

"We consulted with the sheriff and with the fire command team that's been having their meetings here and they supported our decision to move ahead," Hayes said.

"I'm glad they're having the festival," Attebery said.

"They do bring people in. At least we have that constant increase of people when you have events like this," Martinez said.

The music festival is a go, barring dramatic changes at the fire.

"Probably the most beautiful setting of a bluegrass festival in the country," Hayes said.

The festival is expected to bring thousands to town.

Click here for more information about the festival.

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