Authorities intercept 'suspicious' package addressed to Colorado Secretary of State's Office

DENVER — Authorities on Tuesday intercepted a "suspicious" package that was addressed to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

State officials said the package contained white powder and was sent with a return address to the "U.S. Traitor Elimination Army." The package was intercepted at a state mail facility.

A preliminary investigation determined that the powder is "harmless." Authorities did not share what the powder was.

In a statement, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said, "We cannot tolerate threats to election officials and public servants. These threatening mailings are unacceptable and we must condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Colorado State Patrol are investigating the incident.

ABC News reports that suspicious packages were sent to secretaries of state in at least 17 states this week.