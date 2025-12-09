Around 4,900 nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day: How you can help

DENVER — December 9 marks Colorado Gives Day, an opportunity to support local organizations so they can keep providing for Coloradans who need help the most.

Donors can consider contributing to around 4,900 nonprofits that are participating in Colorado Gives Day this year. The financial support reaches communities that matter most to you — big or small.

On Colorado Gives Day, there will be power hours where nonprofits will compete to raise the most money that hour, and those who do will get a cash prize.

“So, donors love to be part of that and helping their nonprofits win those cash prizes. And there's something in it for donors. So, if you, as a donor, give $100 or more to a nonprofit on December 9, you'll be entered into win Southwest tickets,” Colorado Gives Foundation CEO Kelly Dunkin said.

Every year, more and more nonprofits join in on this day.

“What we hear from donors is they love to feel part of something bigger than themselves,” Dunkin said.

