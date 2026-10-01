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Applications will soon open for Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program

The program, known as LEAP, is a federally funded program that helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs
Assistance available to help with higher heating costs this winter season
KOAA-TV
We know many people may struggle to keep up with the increasing costs. If this could be you, now is the time to apply for the low income energy assistance program. If you qualify money is available to help pay those heating and other utility bills.<br/>
Assistance available to help with higher heating costs this winter season
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Temperatures may be a bit warmer than usual for this time of year, but winter is coming — and with it, high energy costs.

Luckily, Coloradans struggling to pay their energy bill can receive a bit of help through the Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LEAP. The even better news? The program will accept applications starting next month.

LEAP, a federally funded program that helps eligible hard-working Colorado families, seniors and individuals pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, according to the program’s website, will open applications from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2027.

If your income is up to 60% of the state median income level, you may qualify for heating assistance through LEAP, according to the state's website.

Officials say the amount of the energy assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the primary heating fuel costs and income.

If you’re looking to apply, click here.
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