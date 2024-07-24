American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing

DALLAS — An American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs was forced to return to Dallas Fort Worth Airport Sunday after a mechanical issue.

Emergency crews met the plane on the ground, which had to close the runway after making its emergency landing, according to air traffic control audio. You can listen to that audio and see the flight path in the video below. The audio was edited for clarity.

DFW COS Emergency Landing

Data from FlightAware showed the plane departed DFW at 9:45 a.m. CDT, but it was then diverted just seven minutes later at 9:52 a.m. CDT.

American Airlines flight 1552 was back on the ground less than 30 minutes after it was diverted.

“American Airlines flight 1552 with service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Colorado Springs (COS) returned to DFW shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in an email. “The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. The flight re-departed DFW on a new aircraft and arrived at COS at 1:48 p.m. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience.”

American Airlines did not specify what the mechanical issue was, but "right engine failure" can be heard in audio from air traffic control.