Allegedly armed man killed in shooting with Pueblo County deputies

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — A man, who was allegedly armed, was shot and killed when Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call for a burglary late Wednesday night at a home on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City.

Deputies responded to the burglary call around 11:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found an armed man, and the sheriff's office said "shots were fired." The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The sheriff's office did not provide additional details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting. They also did not say how many deputies fired their weapons. It was not clear what kind of weapon the man was armed with.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting. The sheriff's office did not provide the identities of the deputies involved and did not say whether or not any were being placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man killed at a later time.

Anyone in the area can expect to see heavy law enforcement around the scene for a majority of the morning.

