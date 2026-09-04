Aircraft crashes near Telluride, sheriff’s office says

TELLURIDE, Colo. — An aircraft has crashed near the town of Telluride, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening.

The single-engine plane crashed on the north side of Dolores Peak, roughly 15 miles southwest of the town of Telluride.

San Miguel's Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said rescue teams are being flown in by helicopter to determine if anyone survived the crash.

The crash was publicized at 7:21 p.m. Thursday.

This incident is still developing. More information may emerge as the search continues.

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