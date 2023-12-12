Air Force Thunderbirds release their 2024 air show schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2024 air show schedule for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds has been released. People in Colorado Springs will again get the chance to see the Thunderbirds take flight at the 2024 Air Force Academy Graduation.

The Thunderbirds are set to perform more than 30 shows across the country this upcoming year, with some notable performances to be held at the Superbowl, Daytona 500 Flyover, and various air shows nationwide.

Check out the Thunderbirds' schedule below.

FEBRUARY

11: Super Bowl Flyover - Las Vegas, NV

18: Daytona 500 Flyover - Daytona, FL

MARCH

23-24: Luke Days Air Show - Luke AFB, AZ

29-30: Tampa Bay AirFest - MacDill AFB, FL

APRIL

6-7: The Great Texas Airshow - JB San Antonio (Randolph AFB), TX

13-14: SUN 'n FUN - Lakeland, FL

20-21: Charleston Airshow - JB Charleston, SC

27-28: Guardians of Freedom Air Show - Sheppard AFB, TX

MAY

4-5: Gulf Coast Salute Air Show - Tyndall AFB, FL

11-12: Fort Lauderdale Air Show - Fort Lauderdale, FL

18-19: Duluth Airshow - Duluth, MN

26: Indianapolis 500 Flyover - Indianapolis, IN

30: USAF Academy Graduation Flyover - Air Force Academy, CO

JUNE

2: Legacy of Liberty Air Show - Holloman AFB, NM

8-9: Selfridge Open House & Air Show - Selfridge ANGB, MI

14-16: Columbus Air Show - Columbus, OH

29-30: Warriors over the Wasatch Air Show - Hill AFB, UT

JULY

4, 6. 7: Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival - Battle Creek, MI

13-14: Wings over Whiteman Airshow - Whiteman AFB, MO

20-21: Arctic Thunder Open House & Air Show - JB Elmendorf-Richardson, AK

24: Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, WY

27-28: Milwaukee Air & Water Show - Milwaukee, WI

AUGUST

3-4: The Great State of Maine Air Show - Brunswick, ME

10-11: New York Air Show - New Windsor, NY

24-25: The Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show - Offutt AFB, NE

31 Aug - 2 Sep: Oregon International Air Show - McMinnville, OR

SEPTEMBER

7-8: Aero Gatineau-Ottawa - Gatineau, QC, Canada

14-15: Sound of Speed Air Show - St. Joseph, MO

21-22: Thunder Over Columbus Air Show - Columbus AFB, MS

28-29: California International Airshow - Salinas, CA

OCTOBER

5-6: Pacific Airshow - Huntington Beach, CA

12-14: Thunder over the Heartland Airshow - Topeka, KS

26-27: Atlanta Air Show - Peachtree City, GA

NOVEMBER

2-3: Alliance Air Show - Fort Worth, TX