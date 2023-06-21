71-year-old man new to Glenwood Springs reported missing after going on a walk and not returning home

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – A man new to the area of Glenwood Springs has been reported missing after going on a walk and not returning home, according to a Senior Alert bulletin from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Abdelfatah Magdy, 71, was last seen on Shadow Mountain and Ponderosa Drives in Glenwood Springs at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert states Magdy suffers from cognitive impairment and is not familiar with his surroundings.

The man, who was gray hair and brown eyes, speaks broken English but can say his name, according to CBI officials. He is 6-foot tall and weighs around 176 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 625-8095.