3 Colorado poultry workers at second egg facility test positive for bird flu, bringing state total to 10

DENVER — Three additional poultry workers at a second commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza have tested positive for bird flu, state health officials said Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed human cases in Colorado to 10.

At least one of the three cases confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had been announced as a presumptive positive case by the state over the weekend. Testing on other symptomatic workers that was sent to the CDC confirmed the other two additional cases.

The update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) means nine workers have been infected with H5N1 at poultry farms — eight of them just within the past two weeks — since the outbreak of avian influenza was first detected in the state in March of 2022.

A dairy worker was infected with the virus earlier this month after coming into contact with sick cattle, the first instance in which the virus was likely transmitted from a mammal to a human since the unprecedented spillover of the virus into the country’s dairy cattle herds earlier this year.

The announcement from the CDPHE did not say what clinical symptoms the three additional poultry workers presented, nor did it say if any had to be hospitalized or what type of antiviral treatment they had received. Denver7 has reached out to the state health department for additional details.

A news release from the CDC, however, stated all three workers have mild illness and have been offered oseltamivir for treatment of their symptoms.

These three additional cases now bring the total number of humans infected with H5N1 since the virus was first detected in the U.S. in 2022 to 14, according to the CDC.

"There are no signs of unexpected increases in flu activity otherwise in Colorado, or in other states affected by H5 bird flu outbreaks in cows and poultry," a CDC spokesperson said in a statement, adding that these infections are concerning "because of the potential to cause severe, widespread disease."

CDC officials said to date, they have not seen any genetic changes in the virus that would make it more likely to transmit between humans.

A recent study out of Michigan showed workers exposed to sick cattle at two separate dairy farms experiencing outbreaks of H5N1 found no signs of antibodies from the virus in their blood, providing some preliminary evidence that asymptomatic spread isn't happening as the workers were not infected. Still, CDC officials said they are "closely monitoring" the evolving situation as earlier versions of the same virus have been deadly to people.

A CDC multidisciplinary, bilingual field team is currently deployed to support Colorado’s response to ongoing poultry outbreaks of H5 bird flu in the state.

CDPHE to launch human bird flu tracker

State health department officials said in a news release Thursday they will be launching a human bird flu data tracker that will be updated on their website by 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

"The biweekly update will include the number of presumptive positive human cases, number of confirmed human cases, approximate number of people tested, and a link to the Colorado Department of Agriculture for the number of impacted dairy and poultry farms," the release states.

Federal and state health officials maintain that the risk of catching bird flu for the general public is low, though people who come into contact with sick poultry or cattle are at greater risk of becoming infected with the virus.

"So far, we have not seen evidence of person-to-person transmission," CDPHE officials said Thursday. "Epidemiologists both here in Colorado and at CDC are monitoring for genetic variations in the virus and changes in transmission patterns."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.