26 civilian faculty positions restored at U.S. Air Force Academy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Department of the Air Force has restored funding for 26 civilian faculty positions at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA). An exemption to the department's hiring freeze for academic faculty and training instructors was also approved, according to a letter from Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink to U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colorado District 5, posted the letter to social media Wednesday night. In the letter, Meink said the department reviewed its Fiscal Year 2026 workforce optimization reduction plan and determined that staffing allocations at the academy needed to be adjusted. The decision restored funding for 26 civilian faculty positions to support academy operations.

"We continue to analyze USAFA manning needs and plan for potential funding adjustment(s) in the next fiscal years," Meink wrote.

The secretary also said the Department of the Air Force Strategic Hiring Committee approved a categorical exemption from the hiring freeze for academic faculty and training instructors. The exemption gives the academy superintendent authority to hire for funded requirements.

According to the letter, the academy will continue filling new and existing civilian vacancies while ensuring both military and civilian instructors meet required qualifications, including those for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM, career fields.

Meink thanked Crank for his support of the Department of the Air Force and the academy, calling the U.S. Air Force Academy a premier undergraduate institution that attracts future Air Force and Space Force officers.

The letter concludes by reaffirming the department's commitment to preparing cadets to lead the Air and Space Forces.

"I have consistently advocated against layoffs of civilian faculty at USAFA that could harm the academic excellence it's known for," Rep. Crank wrote in the social media post. "I'm pleased to announce that after advocacy from myself and Sen. Hickenlooper, Secretary Meink has informed us that he is reinstating many faculty positions at the Academy and exempting academic positions from the hiring freeze. Thank you Mr. Secretary for your willingness to partner on this and your continued support for USAFA!"

Scripps News Colorado Springs first reported on the cuts after obtaining an internal letter in July of 2025. At that time the Academy identified 140 positions to be defunded. Of those 140 positions, 36 were occupied, while 104 were vacant or set to be vacated under the Deferred Resignation Program.



Watch previous coverage in the video player below.

You can read the letter below:

The Honorable Jeff Crank

U.S. House of Representatives

Washington, DC 20515

Dear Representative Crank:

Thank you for your continued support for the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). USAFA continues to maintain its status as a premier educational institution ranking as one of the nation's best undergraduate colleges, attracting many of the best and brightest future Airmen and Guardian cadets.

The DAF reviewed its Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) Workforce optimization reduction plan and determined that USAFA allocations needed to be adjusted. This resulted in my approval of the restoration of funding for twenty-six (26) civilian positions specifically for USAFA faculty to support USAFA operations. We continue to analyze USAFA manning needs and plan for potential funding adjustment(s) in the next fiscal years.

In addition, the DAF Strategic Hiring Committee has approved a categorical exemption from the hiring freeze for academic faculty/training instructors providing the Superintendent the authority to hire to funded requirements. USAFA continues to address new and existing civilian vacancies, while ensuring instructors, both military and civilian, meet requisite experience and qualifications including those needed for STEM career fields.

We appreciate your continued support and advocacy as we prepare our cadets to lead Air and Space Forces, ready to win our Nation's wars.

Sincerely,

Troy E. Meink