COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 250,000 Coloradans could lose free internet access this spring because Congress may not extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Congress hasn't approved the necessary funding to keep the ACP beyond April, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) launched at the end of 2021. Through the program, people who qualify can get internet access for free.

"It's unfortunate that it's going away, hope that Congress will act and keep that program in place because it's important," Ben Kley, the president of StratusIQ, an internet provider in Colorado Springs, said.

About 2% of their residential customers get low-cost or free service through ACP - mainly those who live in subsidized or transitional housing for veterans or people exiting homelessness, according to Kley.

"They need the access to apply for jobs to look for housing, to do all the things that we don't really think about on a regular day," Kley said.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs said about 20% of veterans they serve use internet for medical appointments.

"The ability to arm people to this [internet access] equipment and give them access to that could be life-altering," Mt Camel's executive director, Bob McLaughlin, said.

If ACP goes away, Mt. Carmel expects more veterans will visit its facilities to access free WiFi.

"It really changes the way people have to spend their money," McLaughlin said.

Right now, participating ACP internet providers are notifying customers of potential bill changes.

"We are reaching out to our customers and we're trying to advise them on other federal programs if they apply," Kley said.

Kley said people can also change to a less expensive internet service plan.