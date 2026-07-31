US 550 reopens between Silverton and Ouray following mudslides that damaged multiple homes

OURAY, Colo. — US 550 is back open between Silverton and Ouray following severe flooding that prompted an extended two-day closure of Red Mountain Pass earlier this week.

Deputies with the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that state transportation officials worked swiftly to clear slide paths from the road surface on Wednesday evening to allow safe passage for motorists who were stranded between debris flows. They added extensive rock and mud removal operations along with roadway reinforcement and repairs continued through Friday morning.

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In all, eight slide paths were cleared from the highway with multiple debris fields reported to be over four-feet tall, including the Brooklyns slide area, deputies said. The Brooklyns are located approximately five miles north of Silverton where snow avalanches frequently hit the highway in the winter.

No injuries were reported on the on the Cutler and Dexter Creek Drainage areas and the nearby neighborhood of Ponderosa Village on the east side of US 550, where most of these debris flows occurred.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Though the highway is back open, drivers are urged to stop, turn around or safely pull over if they see mud, rocks or water flowing onto the highway as rain falling miles away can trigger rapid mudslides or rockfalls downhill without warning.

The burn scar areas are especially prone to flooding hazards, they added.

Travelers were also reminded of 24/7 alternating traffic and up to 20-minute delays at an ongoing retaining wall and tunnel repair project between Ouray and Ironton. Work is anticipated to be complete in September 2026.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers of the following flood safety tips:



"Turn around, don't drown." Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways or standing water. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car, and the road surface beneath may be completely washed away.

Beware of burn scars and canyon roads. Rain falling miles away can trigger rapid mudslides or rockfalls downhill without warning. If you see mud, rocks, or water flowing onto the highway, stop or safely pull over before reaching the flow area.

Reduce speed and turn on headlights. Maintain extra stopping distance between vehicles. Hydroplaning can occur at speeds as low as 35 MPH on wet pavement.

Avoid cruise control. Using cruise control on wet or slick pavement makes it harder to react to a sudden loss of traction.

Avoid stopping under overpasses or unstable slopes. If trapped by rising water or a debris slide, stay inside your vehicle if it is safe to do so, or move immediately to higher ground if water begins entering the cabin.

Watch for lightning at higher elevations. Pull over safely if visibility drops sharply during a storm

Drivers were encouraged to check current road conditions and traffic impacts on COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app on the App Store or Google Play