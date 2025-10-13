Two homes lost, county road bridge undergoing repairs amid record flooding in southwestern Colorado

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — At least two homes were lost and road infrastructure was undergoing repairs as more heavy rain is expected through Tuesday morning following unprecedented flooding in southwestern Colorado over the weekend, first responders in La Plata County said Monday.

Denver7 has a crew on the way to the affected flood zone after a disaster emergency was declared for both La Plata and Archuleta counties Sunday. Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla, which brought the record flooding to landlocked Colorado, are expected to bring an additional 1-4 inches of heavy rainfall to the area starting Monday afternoon, according to National Weather Service (NWS) officials in Grand Junction.

The downpours have so far left nearly 100 with damage from floodwater and resulted in nearly a dozen high-water rescues over the weekend, after water flows of nearly 7,200 cubic feet per second led to “unprecedented” flooding alongside Grimes Creek north of Vallecito Lake. That amount of water flow is double what a typical spring runoff event will produce each year, La Plata County officials said Sunday.

Hundreds of people northeast of Vallecito Reservoir remain under evacuation orders, while people living northwest and southeast of the reservoir were told to prepare to evacuate. A map of the pre-evacuation and evacuation areas can be accessed here.

While the flood area had relief from the rain Sunday, “the event is not over,” according to county government officials, who said a flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning for the Animas River Basin, the San Juan River Basin, and the southwest San Juan mountains. A flood warning is also now in effect through Tuesday evening for parts of the San Juan River in Archuleta County, including Bluff and Pagosa Springs.

In Achuleta County, officials from Pagosa Springs said residents looking to protect their homes from potential water flows can pick up sandbag materials at the Archuleta County Public Works Facility, located at 1122 US 84, as well as across from the town's Maintenance Facility, which is located at 550 Pirate Drive. Sandbag materials will be available while supplies last.

"Based on current radar we are predicted for continuous rain throughout the afternoon and early evening," an official with the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday.

An evacuation shelter remains on standby at the Ross Aragon Community Center, located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd., and will be activated if needed, deputies said.

ROAD CLOSURES AND RE-ENTRY FOR EVACUEES

The flooded area is still closed to the public at the intersection of County Road 500 and County Road 501, while County Road 501A remains closed at the dam, according to La Plata County officials.

Several private roads are also impassable at the moment due to the stream running down or through them, including: Ponderosa Homes Road, Ponderosa Homes Drive, West Grimes Road, West Vallecito Creek Road and River Bed Road.

Several bridges along the flood zone are also closed:



5 Branches Bridge at 4762 County Road 501

East County Road 501 Bridge at Vallecito Creek, and

Mountain River Road Bridge.



The bridge on County Road 501 suffered minor damage from the floods, and crews earlier Tuesday were working to repair a hole on the bridge over Vallecito Creek between Tucker and Mushroom lanes. County officials said that, for the time being, the bridge is limited to only evacuation or emergency traffic and will be one-lane only until further notice.

Gabe Priestley

County officials will hold a community meeting at the Vallecito Community Center, located at 17252 County Road 501 in Bayfield starting at 6 p.m. Monday. It will also be streamed via Zoom, but people with no internet connection can dial the following numbers (if the first one is busy): +1 312 626 6799; +1 646 558 8656; +1 253 215 8782; +1 301 715 8592, followed by webinar ID: 819 094 582.

Officials said evacuees wanting to return home will need a “rapid tag” ID, which can be obtained at t the Bayfield Intermediate School at 720 East Oak Drive from 5:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. prior to the community meeting.

An evacuation shelter was set up at Pine River Shares, located at 658 S. East St. in Bayfield.

Officials are urging motorists to drive slowly and carefully as they may encounter debris and mud on the roads throughout the county.