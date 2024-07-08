One killed, one injured in boating collision at Navajo State Park in southwest Colorado

DENVER — A person was killed and another was left in critical condition following a boating collision at Navajo State Park in southwest Colorado over the weekend.

The collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Navajo State Park near Windsurf Beach, according to officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Initial reports state that a vessel collided with an inflatable tube carrying three people that was being towed behind another vessel

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to a local hospital. A third passenger was not injured, CPW officials said.

“Multiple 911 calls came in from other parties on the two vessels and were quickly relayed to our rangers,” said Park Ranger Mitchell Ramm. “The call came to us at 2:33 p.m., and I was on the scene shortly after and found the two victims. The Southern Ute Police Department also responded to help. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the victims.”

The identities of the two victims were not immediately known, officials said, and a final determination on cause and manner of death will be made by the Archuleta County Coroner.

Ramm said the victims were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the collision.

The park, its campgrounds and marinas remain open. Windsurf Beach was temporarily closed but has since reopened. The waters around the scene of the incident are temporarily closed to allow for the ongoing investigation, CPW officials said.

