ICE’s arrest of father, two children in Durango spark local protests

Two children and their father on their way to school were detained by federal immigration agents in southwestern Colorado on Monday, sparking protests from demonstrators who tried to prevent the family from being separated and moved to different facilities.

Videos of the protest posted on social media Tuesday show law enforcement clashing with demonstrators outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Durango, where agents in tactical gear carried weapons capable of firing less-lethal projectiles. Video taken overnight shows one agent taking and throwing a woman’s phone and then throwing the woman to the ground. Other protesters appeared to have been hit by projectiles fired by federal officers.

In a statement, the city of Durango said it had asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to investigate the woman who was shoved by the federal agent.

Fernando Jaramillo Solano and his two children, ages 12 and 15, were detained by ICE on Monday morning while driving near their home, said Enrique Orozco-Perez, the co-executive director of the Compañeros Four Corners Immigrant Resource Center.

The family applied for asylum after coming to Colorado from Colombia and has an active, ongoing immigration case. The children’s mother, who is the primary applicant on the asylum case, has not been detained, the group said.

