Young pedestrian fatally struck on I-25 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A young pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 25 in El Paso County.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on northbound I-25 at South Academy Boulevard, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

**TRAFFIC ALERT** Crash on Northbound I-25 at South Academy Boulevard. Only the left lane is open. The right lane and the right shoulder are blocked. Expect delays. Use alternate routes if you can. Please slow down and move over for emergency crews. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) May 17, 2025

In an update, CSP said the pedestrian was struck by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

CSP did not release the pedestrian's identity but did say they were a minor. The driver of the Jeep, a 50-year-old man, was not injured.

CSP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The northbound right lane and shoulder are closed. CSP said it is unclear when the lane will reopen. Drivers should expect delays in the area.