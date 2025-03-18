The unidentified skull of a man has been found in El Paso County. Deputies need your help to identify him

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – The unidentified skull of a man dating back at least five years has been found in El Paso County, according to deputies, who are asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

The skull, belonging to a white man, was discovered on Oct. 8, 2020, in the Rampart Range area near Forrest Service Road 300 and 315.

The man is believed to have been dead for five or more years prior to the discover, deputies said.

Deputies said an examination of the remains found the man had a right peg lateral tooth and was of a slight build.

The following photos shared by the sheriff’s office provide an approximation of what the man could have looked like while he was alive.

Anyone with information about the possible identity of this man is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-555.