State wildlife officials responding to possible drowning at Monument Lake Resort in southern Colorado

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — State wildlife officials are responding to a possible drowning at Monument Lake in southern Colorado, a spokesperson with the agency said Monday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the incident occurred at the privately-owned Monument Lake Resort, located about 40 miles east of Trinidad in southern Colorado.

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The rescue is being led by CPW in partnership with the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Animas County Emergency Management.

The CPW spokesperson said a Marine Evidence Recovery Team with a sonar boat is enroute to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.