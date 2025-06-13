State updates fish advisories amid PFAS concerns in Southern Colorado waters

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — As summer approaches and Southern Colorado anglers prepare to cast their lines, state health leaders are urging caution, especially in popular local fishing spots.

New guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) includes updated fish consumption advisories tied to the presence of PFAS, or human-made chemicals often called “forever chemicals,” due to their persistence in the environment.

Signage has gone up warning residents of the elevated PFAS levels.

Other area lakes, including Runyon Lake in Pueblo, now also have location-specific advisories in place. For example, rainbow trout from Runyon Lake have been flagged for high levels of PFAS and mercury.

“These advisories are not bans,” a toxicologist with CDPHE Meghan Williams said. “They’re meant to help anglers continue fishing and eating fish safely—just with more awareness.”

PFAS chemicals can accumulate in fish tissue and, when consumed over a lifetime, have been linked to serious health effects such as elevated cholesterol, liver function issues, immune suppression, and even lower birth weights in infants.

To help mitigate exposure, CDPHE has launched programs to reduce PFAS in the environment, including firefighting foam take-back initiatives and stricter regulations on product content.

Anglers are encouraged to visit cdphe.colorado.gov for an interactive map showing general and location-specific advisories, along with recommended meal limits per fish species.

“Colorado is home to incredible fishing opportunities,” Williams said. “We just want people to enjoy it safely.”