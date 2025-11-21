Schools bus with 13 kids inside crashes in southern Colorado

SOURTH FORK, Colo. — A school bus with 13 kids inside that was traveling on a snow-covered road in southern Colorado overturned and crashed onto abandoned railroad tracks early Thursday morning.

Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said it happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Highway 160, just west of Jackson Street.

The bus was traveling east on the highway within South Fork city limits on a snow-covered road when it began to slide to the right after the driver tried to reduce her speed, according to a spokesperson with the CSP.

“The school bus left the roadway onto the dirt shoulder, rotated, and collided with abandoned railroad tracks, causing it to overturn onto its driver’s side,” a statement from the CSP read.

Colorado State Patrol

A total of 13 kids plus the driver were inside the bus at the time of the crash, the CSP spokesperson said. “Thankfully, no injuries were reported to the students or the driver.”

The CSP said that while investigating this crash, reports of other crashes at the same time started coming in.

“The Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to use extra caution when traveling during periods of active snowfall, dawn and dusk periods, which are also heavy commute times when temperatures drop and roadways refreeze,” they wrote.