Scenic passenger railroad in southern Colorado delays its season due to drought, elevated wildfire danger

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (C&TS) in southern Colorado will postpone the start of its 2026 operating season amid severe drought and elevated wildfire danger in the area.

Staff with the railroad made the announcement on May 19.

The railroad travels 64 miles between Antonito, Colorado and Champa, New Mexico. It crosses the state border 11 times as it travels up and over the 10,015-foot high Cumbres Pass. In 2012, it was awarded a National Historic Landmark Designation.

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

The C&TS was scheduled to open Saturday. In an emergency meeting, the C&TS Railroad Commission voted to delay the opening until at least June 9. One week ahead of that date, they will review conditions at that point and decide if they have improved enough to operate safely.

Guests who had reservations for departures before June 9 will receive communications from staff with the railroad. They will have the opportunity to choose either a full refund or rebook for a later date.

“With deep respect for the land, forests, and communities where we operate, the C&TS Railroad Commission made the difficult decision to delay the start of our season,” said Mark Graybill, Colorado commissioner of the C&TS Railroad Commission.

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

In a press release, the C&TS said it has maintained "an exceptional safety record and a strong commitment to wildfire prevention and operational safety" for more than 50 years.



“This was a difficult decision because the railroad is vital to the Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico economies and our mission is to preserve and share this important part of history,” said Eric Mason, CEO of the C&TS. “We are committed to operating responsibly and safely within the remarkable landscape we have called home since 1880. We thank our passengers for their understanding and hope they will visit us when we resume normal operations.”

Some other popular train rides in Colorado, including the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and Leadville Railroad, are open or opening on schedule.

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