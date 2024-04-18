Watch Now
Return to Nature Funeral Home owners plead not guilty to wire fraud charges

The co-owners of the Return to Nature funeral home will appear before a federal judge, both are facing new charges.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 18:05:48-04

DENVER — The owners of a southern Colorado funeral home pleaded not guilty Thursday to wire fraud charges.

Jon and Carie Hallford already face more than 200 state charges after 190 decaying bodies were discovered in the Return to Nature Funeral Home last year. The "horrific" discovery was made after neighbors reported a foul odor near the 2,500-square-foot building, located in the community of Penrose 33 miles south of Colorado Springs.

The federal charges filed April 10 against the husband and wife include 13 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jon and Carie Hallford each plead not guilty during an arraignment and detention hearing Thursday. The two had been in federal custody since Monday.

Carie was ordered to be released to a halfway house, but there is currently no space for her. She will remain in custody until a separate hearing Tuesday.

Jon was ordered to remain in federal custody but will be transferred to a different facility.

Return to Nature Funeral Home Demolition

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began demolishing the funeral home Tuesday. Officials in Fremont County held a ceremony for impacted families.

The demolition will take 10 days, according to the agency. Once this building is disinfected and torn down, all of the materials will be transported and disposed of at the Otero County Landfill.

