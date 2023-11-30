Puebloans react to President Biden's visit

PUEBLO, Colo. — As Air Force One with President Biden landed on the tarmac of the Pueblo Memorial Airport, Director of Aviation Greg Pedroza couldn't be more happy for the attention it's bringing to the small airport.

"There's a lot of people who worked hard behind the scenes, and we're proud to be a little part of that," he said. "It's very heartwarming to see Pueblo get attention for something like this."

President Biden has visited Colorado five times since he was elected to the Oval Office, and this was his first visit to Pueblo since then. Our sister station in Colorado Springs spoke with several residents who believe his visit will shed light on a town they said is often forgotten.

"Pueblo is so overlooked! It's not Colorado Springs, it's not Loveland, it's not Fort Collins, but it definitely needs a little attention," one resident, Dominic Dodson, said.

Another resident, Bernice Aguilar, thought the town is ignored and has a bad reputation across Colorado.

"I truly believe that Pueblo gets a bad rap. There's crime everywhere, not just in Pueblo, Colorado," she said.

She thinks his visit could remind people that if Pueblo is good enough for the president, it could be good enough for them.

"I think it's wonderful!" Aguilar said. "The president is doing us good. We're alive and well".