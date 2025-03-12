Pueblo woman reported missing; known to frequent Rawlings Library, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for your help to find a missing Pueblo woman who is known to frequent the Rawlings Library.

Katie Henson, 34, was reported missing on March 7 by the Pueblo Police Department.

Police did not provide additional information about the missing woman, but she appears to have either dirty blonde or red hair and has a tattoo on the upper side of her left wrist.

Henson has been known to frequent the Rawlings Library, located on the 100 block of E. Abriendo Ave.

If you have seen Henson or know her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.