Pueblo police chief blames 'soft-on-crime legislation' for shootout that left three officers injured

PUEBLO, Colo. — The chief of the Pueblo Police Department blamed Colorado's "soft-on-crime legislation" for a shootout that left three of his officers injured and a suspect dead on Tuesday.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said his officers were searching for Billy Soto, 34, who was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the Pueblo Village Apartments on Feb. 3.

Noeller called Soto a "self-admitted MS-13 gang member" with an extensive criminal history, including 14 felony arrests. The police chief said most of those felony arrests were pleaded down to misdemeanors.

Soto was out on bond at the time of the Pueblo Village Apartments shooting, according to Noeller.

Southern Colorado Three police officers shot, suspect killed in shootout near Pueblo neighborhood James Gavato

According to Bianca Hicks, the public information officer for Pueblo PD, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call with an injured officer in the area of West Mesa Avenue and Cedar Street near Bessemer Park around 7:12 p.m. Tuesday. When additional officers arrived, they were shot at by Soto and returned fire.

Three officers and Soto were shot during the exchange of gunfire, according to Hicks. Soto was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three officers were taken to the hospital.

Members of the public were not injured during the incident.

In an update Wednesday, Chief Noeller said his officers are stable "but have a long road to recovery."

Noeller said Soto shot roughly 80 rounds at responding officers using a rifle.



Watch the full press conference below

Pueblo officials provide update on shootout that left three officers injured, suspect dead

During his update, Chief Noeller said Colorado's "soft-on-crime legislation" led to Tuesday's shootout.

"The blood of my officers lays at the steps of our Capitol and the reckless and soft-on-crime legislation passed out of there, and I'm tired of the needless violence my officers and our community face because of these policies," he said. "Over the past four years, the situation for our communities has become increasingly worse. Each year, criminals receive breaks while officers lose qualified immunity."

The police chief said state lawmakers would be tougher on crime "if they truly cared about our officers and our citizens."

"I will no longer sit idly by and not shout from the mountaintop about this injustice to my officers. They deserve better, as does our community," said Noeller.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham echoed Noeller's thoughts on Wednesday.

"Habitual offenders are a continuous threat to our community, not only to the city of Pueblo but to the other communities across the state of Colorado," she said. "The individual who committed this heinous act on our officers is known to the Pueblo Police Department and others around the state. The injuries to our officers were preventable."

Also on Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced that four of its deputies who responded to the shootout and fired their service weapons were placed on leave, per department protocol.

The sheriff's office said it was contacted by Pueblo PD minutes after the shooting began. Three PCSO K9s and their handlers, along with six additional "afternoon shift" deputies, responded to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

During the shootout, four deputies fired at the suspect. Per department protocol, they have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

No deputies were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

"Our prayers go out to the injured Pueblo Police officers and their families," said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero in a statement. "Anytime a law enforcement officer is shot in the line-of-duty, it's a tragedy. We stand with our brothers and sisters at the Pueblo Police Department during this difficult time."

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting.

Noeller said his department has received an outpouring of support following the incident. When asked how the community can help Pueblo PD, the police chief responded, "We do have vacancies. They could apply and come help us keep this community safe."

Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, “Our men and women in uniform work every day on the front lines, and put themselves in harm’s way to protect our lives and communities. Pueblo is a strong community, especially in tough times like this. I am closely monitoring this situation and getting regular updates, and The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is actively supporting the investigation with support from State Patrol. I applaud the actions of everyone involved in stopping the violent suspect, and am praying for the three officers who were injured in this attack."