Pueblo man, 19, sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault of a child

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 19-year-old Pueblo man was sentenced to probation on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault of a child, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Alonzo Gutierrez, 19, was sentenced to four years of probation, as well as "numerous restrictions," including the prohibition of having any electronic devices with internet access. He must also register as a sex offender.

Gutierrez was arrested in March 2024. According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began following allegations that Gutierrez and a juvenile female took explicit photos of another juvenile female and shared them.

“Our detectives did a great job investigating this case and they were able to obtain some serious charges in this case, which were ultimately pled down to lesser charges,” said Sheriff Lucero in a statement. “However, the work that was put into investigating this case demonstrates our commitment to ensuring those who engage in sexually exploiting children are held accountable for their actions.”