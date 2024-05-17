Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 29-year-old not seen since Thursday

DENVER — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a man out of Durango not seen since Thursday afternoon.

Nicholas Franklin Santistevan, 29, was last seen around the 800 block of E. 3rd St. in the city of Durango leaving his home at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

He left behind his keys and phone, and law enforcement are concerned for his safety, the alert states. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds.

If seen, please call the Durango Police Department (970) 385-2900.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 17, 11am