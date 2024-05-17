Watch Now
NewsSouthern Colorado

Actions

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 29-year-old not seen since Thursday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Nicholas Franklin Santistevan_missing.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 14:19:55-04

DENVER — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a man out of Durango not seen since Thursday afternoon.

Nicholas Franklin Santistevan, 29, was last seen around the 800 block of E. 3rd St. in the city of Durango leaving his home at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Nicholas Franklin Santistevan_missing.jpg

He left behind his keys and phone, and law enforcement are concerned for his safety, the alert states. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds.

If seen, please call the Durango Police Department (970) 385-2900.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 17, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News