Investigation underway after body is found in burning car south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — An investigation is now underway after a body was found inside a burning vehicle south of Pueblo early Monday morning.

A passerby called 911 just after 1 a.m. alerting them that a car was fully engulfed in flames on the west side of the frontage road parallel to Interstate 25, facing northbound near mile-marker 92, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pueblo Fire Department firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the flames, discovering a boy inside the vehicle moments later. Both the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control responded to the scene to assist, CBI officials said.

Agents with the CBI were called to process the scene and the agency has taken the lead in the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Pueblo County Coroner to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as to identify the victim, officials said.