Human remains discovered in Costilla County; investigation underway

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were discovered in Costilla County on Tuesday, kicking off an investigation to identify the person and the circumstances surrounding their death.

This case began on Tuesday, when a hiker in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches area near Bruce Road found what they believed were human remains. They reported this to the Costilla County Sheriff's Office, which headed to the scene and called in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

Agents with CBI and the sheriff's office met with the person who found the remains. That individual led authorities to the location. CBI confirmed the skeletal remains were human.

Colorado State Patrol secured the area overnight. The following day, authorities conducted an extensive search. That included CBI, the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Costilla County Coroner and K-9 teams.

As of Thursday, the remains have not been identified.

This investigation, which is now led by CBI, is ongoing and no other details are available.