Horse rescued from collapsed septic tank in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — A horse sitting in chest-deep sewage after falling into a collapsed septic tank in Pueblo County Saturday was rescued by a team from multiple agencies.

When rescuers arrived, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said the animal’s head and front hooves were sticking above the ground.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

She was wet, cold and shaking from being in the frigid liquid inside the tank.

After a vet sedated the horse, crews used tow straps tied to a truck-mounted crane to safely pull it out of the tank.

She was then placed on the ground to recover from the sedation. Moments later, the sheriff's office said the horse was up on her feet and doing well.