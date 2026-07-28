Hikers find remains of man missing from Cañon City area since September 2023

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Hikers found human remains near Skyline Drive in Cañon City earlier this month, and the remains were identified as a man last seen in September 2023.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Cañon City Police Department are investigating the case.

CBI reported on Tuesday that the hikers discovered the remains near Skyline Drive, which is a paved one-way road along a narrow ridge.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Shawn Michael Dixon Sr.

Once collected by authorities, the remains were identified as Shawn Michael Dixon Sr., who was last seen on Sept. 12, 2023 as he was getting out of a taxi near Rudd Park. He was expected to meet his family that evening at Triangle Park, which is near Hazel Avenue and College Avenue, but never showed up. Dixon was 45 at the time.

Triangle Park is about half a mile from the start of Skyline Drive, and two miles from the end. It's not yet clear where the human remains were found along the road.

Results from Dixon's autopsy are pending, CBI said. The cause and manner of his death are under investigation.

No other details are available.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Fremont County Crime Stoppers by calling 719-275-STOP (7867) or on P3tips.com. Tipsters can also text “FCCS” to 738477. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.