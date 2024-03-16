Watch Now
El Paso County Search and Rescue rescues person on Manitou Incline after 6-hour operation

The incline, which is a hot attraction in Manitou Springs, will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday.
We are working to get more info on why the hiker needed to be rescued.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 21:16:27-04

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Search and Rescue rescued a person on the Manitou Incline Friday.

The agency was called out to the incline around 9:50 a.m. for a medical emergency. The person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

The rescue operation took roughly six hours due to the deep snow, according to El Paso County Search and Rescue.

The incline, which is a hot attraction in Manitou Springs, will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday. Currently, no volunteers are monitoring the entrance and the reservation system is closed.

