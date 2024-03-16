El Paso County Search and Rescue rescues person on Manitou Incline after 6-hour operation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Search and Rescue rescued a person on the Manitou Incline Friday.

The agency was called out to the incline around 9:50 a.m. for a medical emergency. The person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

The rescue operation took roughly six hours due to the deep snow, according to El Paso County Search and Rescue.

INCLINE CLOSED UNTIL MONDAY AT 6 A.M. : This sign was just posted at the Manitou Incline entrance just now. At the same time, El Paso County Search and Rescue are conducting a rescue on the Incline. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/vFmFN6lRds — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) March 15, 2024

The incline, which is a hot attraction in Manitou Springs, will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday. Currently, no volunteers are monitoring the entrance and the reservation system is closed.