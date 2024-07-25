Driver killed, 3 others injured in crash on Highway 50 just east of Rocky Ford

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was killed and three others were injured following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50 just east of Rocky Ford Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the driver of a Saturn, a 34-year-old man from Rocky Ford, was going east on Highway 50 in the left lane as the driver of a Nissan Versa was driving along the highway, going east, on the right lane, when the driver of the Saturn “made a sudden lane change to the left” causing the front end of his vehicle to collide with the rear of a CDOT International Workstar vehicle.

After the impact, the Saturn and the CDOT vehicle continued east where they came to rest in the left-hand lane of the highway. The driver of the Nissan “collided with some debris” from that initial crash and continue eastbound, eventually coming to a controlled stop, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol.

Investigators said the vehicles were in an active CDOT work zone at the time of the crash.

The driver of the CDOT vehicle, a 39-year-old man from La Junta, was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries. A 45-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man inside the Nissan Versa suffered no injuries from the crah.

Highway 50 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.