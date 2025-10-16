Colorado Springs police K9 in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police K9 is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times while responding to a reported burglary Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Department (CSPD) said it responded to a burglary call at a home in the 7400 block of Gorgeted Quail Grove around 10:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Anthony Bryant barricaded inside the home, according to CSPD. The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and K9 personnel were deployed to help resolve the situation.

Police said K9 Roam and his handler, along with TEU officers, entered the home and made contact with Bryant. K9 Roam was then stabbed multiple times by Bryant, according to CSPD.

He was taken to an emergency veterinary facility, where he's currently in critical condition and is undergoing surgery. Dr. Abby Sticker with Animal ER Care said K9 Roam suffered several "extensive lacerations" to his head, neck, abdomen, and left leg.

Dr. Sticker said K9 Roam has received multiple blood transfusions, and the next 24 hours will be crucial to determining if he survives his injuries.

No other officers were injured during the incident.

A K9 must be 20 months old to wear a protective vest, according to CSPD, and Roam is only 18 months old.

CSPD used chemical irritants and a taser to take Bryant into custody on the following charges:



Burglary

Obstruction

Resisting arrest

Attempted felony

Aggravated cruelty to law enforcement animals

Due to the severity of the attack, this is being investigated by the CSPD Homicide Unit as an attempted killing of a police service animal. If Roam dies, Bryant will be charged with a Class 4 Felony, according to the department.

According to CSPD, K9 Roam recently joined the K9 unit and "has already made an incredible impact, proudly serving as CSPD’s first Certified Gun Detection Dog."

"His courage, loyalty, and dedication to protecting our community embody the very best of what it means to serve," the department wrote in a post on social media.

If you would like to donate to help support K9 Roam and his recovery, you can do so through this link.