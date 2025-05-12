City of Manitou Springs orders residents, businesses to stop all water use due to 'critical water shortage'

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs is ordering residents and businesses to stop all water use due to a "critical water shortage."

The city said its primary water source, the French Creek, is experiencing "high turbidity levels." Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness of a fluid. Due to the high levels, the Manitou Springs Water Treatment Plant is taking longer to treat the water coming in.

In addition, the city's backup supply is temporarily unavailable, therefore, all water is coming from the city's reserves, which are dropping "at a faster rate than expected."

Due to this combination of factors, the city has instituted emergency water restrictions.

The city said all non-drinking water use is prohibited until further notice, including:

• Dishwashing (except when necessary for sanitation)

• Laundry

• Showering and bathing

• Outdoor sprinklers and irrigation

• Car washing

• Any water uses not directly necessary for hydration

Only water for "essential drinking purposes" is allowed.

Businesses are asked to restrict water distribution and minimize their water use as soon as possible.

"The City is working to maintain a safe, minimal supply of drinking water and to prevent system failure during this emergency period," the city said in a social media post.

The city has closed the Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center until further notice. As for city operations, officials said water use is limited to "essential services use only."

The city said its primary water source, the French Creek, is experiencing "high turbidity levels." Officials described turbidity as the "measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by suspended particles such as organic matter, sediment, and microorganisms."

The Pikes Peak Region saw several feet of snow due to last week's storm. However, rapidly rising temperatures have led to rapid snow melt. This melt has increased runoff into the watershed and, therefore, raised the turbidity of the raw water entering the Manitou Springs Water Treatment Plant.

Due to the high turbidity levels, it will take longer for the plant to treat the water so that it is safe for consumption.

At the same time, the city's backup water supply is currently unavailable.

Manitou Springs has participated in the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, a federal transmountain diversion project, since the 1960s. Water from the project serves as a backup when the French Creek does not meet the city's needs.

The city accesses water from the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project by either "exchange into storage in the Manitou Reservoir" or by "direct delivery" through Colorado Springs Utilities' Old Northslope Pipeline.

According to the city, the Old North Slope Pipeline is currently out of service for emergency repairs, meaning Manitou Springs can't access water from the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project.

Colorado Springs Utilities aims to complete repairs by the end of the week. Once the repairs are complete, the system will need to be recharged, which takes roughly 24 to 48 hours. Once that is complete, then Manitou Springs will be able to access water from the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project until it can use the French Creek water again.

The city's treated water is stored in water tanks and is still safe to drink. However, the volume of available treated water is "critically low," forcing the city to institute such strict measures.

Anyone experiencing urgent water-related needs can contact the following departments:

• Public Works Emergency Line: 719-685-2557

• Urgent Public Works Issues: 719-492-0058

• Water/Sewer Emergencies: 719-492-1970

• General Inquiries: 719-685-2573