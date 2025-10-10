Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBI agent resigns after being cited for bigamy

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agent based in Pueblo has resigned after he was cited for bigamy.

In a press release Thursday, CBI said Joe Somosky was cited for bigamy by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office on July 20. Bigamy is the act of marrying someone when you are legally married to another person.

CBI said it placed him on administrative leave when it learned of the charge and conducted an internal investigation. Following the conclusion of the investigation, Somosky resigned in lieu of termination, according to the agency.

His conduct was reported to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) database, CBI said.

