Body of missing woman last seen Sunday found submerged at Lake Pueblo State Park, CPW says

PUEBLO, Colo. — The body of a missing woman last seen Sunday was found submerged at Lake Pueblo State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Tuesday.

Relatives alerted state wildlife officials at around noon Monday that a woman in her mid-30s went to Lake Pueblo and had not been seen since the prior evening.

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CPW staff located her fishing pole and personal belongings on the norths side of the park on a cliff near Yucca Flats Campground and immediately launched a search in waters below using sonar equipment and an underwater remotely operated vehicle, according to a news release.

A search continued through the afternoon in a difficult area with boulders and steep cliffs. At approximately 4 p.m., officers with CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team were requested to assist with search operations.

Shortly after 5 p.m., CPW officers located the woman’s body by using the ROV in waters near Yucca Flats Campground.

Officials said waters in the area are approximately 30 feet deep and were 77 degrees when her body was recovered.

Her family was notified and her body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner, who will make release her identity and make a final determination of cause and manner of death.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," said Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo State Park manager. "We appreciate the professionalism and teamwork of our officers and our partner agencies who worked throughout the afternoon to bring this search and recovery operation to a respectful conclusion."

CPW reminds visitors to recreate responsibly around water, remain aware of changing conditions keep these tips in mind around Colorado’s lakes.