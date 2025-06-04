Alleged shoplifter fatally struck by Pueblo patrol vehicle during chase

PUEBLO, Colo. — An alleged shoplifter who was reportedly brandishing a handgun was fatally struck by a Pueblo patrol vehicle during a chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, officers with the Pueblo Police Department were called out to the Famous Footwear located at 5765 North Elizabeth Street around 1:23 p.m. for a theft. The suspect reportedly ran off, and officers chased after them.

CSP said Pueblo officers chased after the suspect on foot and using a patrol vehicle. The chase made its way through the area behind nearby businesses.

At one point, the suspect ran towards the front entrance of CSP's Pueblo office and reportedly brandished a handgun. According to CSP, after "failing to comply with officers' commands to drop the weapon," a Pueblo police officer struck the suspect with their vehicle.

First responders administered medical aid, but the suspect died from their injuries. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release their identity at a later time.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated, and the CSP will lead the investigation into the incident.

In its announcement, CSP said the information released is preliminary, and its investigation is ongoing.