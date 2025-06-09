14-year-old girl in El Paso County reported missing after she was last seen overnight, deputies say

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 14-year-old girl in El Paso County who was last seen overnight has been reported missing and deputies are asking for your help to find her.

Edith Samoei, 14, was last seen in the 2000 block of Horsemanship Ct in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County, according to deputies.

She is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Deputies do not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

“Edith is believed to have run away during the night and has made concerning statements involving self-harm,” deputies said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

If you see her or know where she is, you are asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 719-390-5555.