Service member dies after rappelling incident at college football game

SAN ANTONIO — A military service member died after falling during a rappelling demonstration before a University of Texas at San Antonio football game, Nellis Air Force Base officials said.

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The service member, who was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, was injured Saturday at the Alamodome and taken to a local hospital, where the service member later died, according to Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs.

The incident occurred before UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game against the U.S. Naval Academy. An investigation was underway to determine what led to the fall.

The service member was identified as U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson from Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The game continued after a brief delay. UTSA and university officials expressed condolences following the incident.

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