Two new loops trails open in Evergreen

Eight years have passed since a hugely popular dog park closed at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen. The area was loved by dog owners for the scenic mountain views and more than 100 acres for dogs to run and explore. However, the park closed in 2017 because of water contamination and erosion.

During the closure, crews completed a large-scale restoration and revegetation, according to a sign along one of the new trails.

Now, that area has reopened with two loop trails, covering 3.1 miles and the 8,000-foot Jenkins Peak.

Deb Stanley

The trails start at the new Stagecoach Trailhead. To get there, walk across Stagecoach Boulevard to find the trailhead sign and map. There are two options here: the Jenkins Peak Trail and the Bobcat Loop.

JENKINS PEAK

The Jenkins Peak Trail winds through the forest and into the canyon. You'll head downhill while enjoying the views. After about one-third of a mile, you will come to the loop. You can hike it in either direction, but we chose clockwise, starting on the Catamount Trail. We were glad because if you go counterclockwise, you will have a stair climb on the way out.

Deb Stanley

The staircase is 70 steps and very pretty. It's a curving staircase, where we found one hiker giving herself a challenging climb up.

After the stairs, there are a couple rock steps leading to a small creek. Then it's uphill to the turnoff for the Jenkins Peak. It's about 0.7 miles one way and 200 feet of gain to get to the top.

"The view is amazing," one hiker with his dog told me. "You can see down into the valley and out to Mount (Blue Sky)."

After hiking to the peak and back, you can finish the loop by staying on the Jenkins Peak Trail back to the Catamount Trail, then taking the main trail back to the trailhead.

The total distance is about 3.4 miles.

BOBCAT LOOP

The Bobcat Loop Trail also starts at the new trailhead, across from the Stagecoach parking lot. The trail is shorter than the Jenkins Peak loop and can be hiked on its own or for an extra mile after the Jenkins Peak Trail.

The Bobcat Trail is also forested, but not as thick, so there are good views of the surrounding peaks and valleys.

There's a switchback that leads to the loop part of the hike. The loop wanders around a hillside and can be hiked in either direction. I prefer going counterclockwise, so the road view and noise is near the end.

The loop is just a half mile and soon you'll be hiking back out to the trailhead.

The total distance is about 1 mile.

NOTES: Dogs are allowed on the new trails, but on leash. And these trails were not on AllTrails as of Nov. 6.

DIRECTIONS: The Stagecoach Trailhead is in the same location. From I-70, take Highway 74/Evergreen Parkway about 5.4 miles to Stagecoach Boulevard. Drive 1.2 miles to the trailhead on your right. The trailhead has maps and bathrooms. Cross Stagecoach Boulevard to find the new trails. If you prefer Google directions, use 32281 Stagecoach Boulevard in Evergreen.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.